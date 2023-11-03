ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News took a trip to Addison just one day after Village of Addison clerk Ursula Stone was charged with nearly 200 counts in connection to stealing nearly $1 million in public funds over 19 years to see what the community had to say about the incident.

After walking up and down Main Street for nearly two and a half hours, speaking to 50-plus people, none of the locals or business owners wanted to discuss the matter. Whether it be because they did not know the whole story, or they didn’t want to get involved until they got some answers, people did not want to release their thoughts to the public.

One person stated, “I don’t want a target on my back.” Another person walked past stating, “It’s just frustrating.”

According to a business owner and a member of the Addison Village Hall, there will be a Town Hall board meeting on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the community center for people to come and ask questions, as well as find out more about what’s going on.

When we visited the Village Hall and asked how they wanted to regain their trust in the community, a person from the building came out and said “This is all we have to say.” and handed us a paper statement.