WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — All classes and programs within the Wayland-Cohocton Central School district were closed on Thursday, and a person in Wisconsin was arrested after online threats were shared around the district Wednesday night.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, a social media message was reported to police showing a photo of what appeared to be a firearm with the caption, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Police say that the post was shared by individuals in the Wayland-Cohocton School District, and as a result, caused serious concern and a closure of the school.

An investigation into the threat took place overnight, with police tracing the original threat to someone in Wisconsin, with police saying that a similar threat and response was made within the local school district there.

Police have confirmed that the originator of the threats has been arrested, but due to the age of the person, their name will not be released. Police say that the person has no connection to anyone in the Wayland-Cohocton School District outside of social media and that no direct threat was made toward the school district, nor was there any attempt at violence at the school.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to communicate with their children the danger of accepting social media friend requests from people they don’t know. The sheriff’s department is advising that parents remain involved in their children’s social media accounts and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.