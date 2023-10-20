BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A brief ceremony will honor a youth government program in Steuben County during a meeting of the county Legislature.

A brief ceremony will take place at the beginning of the legislative session on Monday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. to honor the Steuben County Youth in Government program as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Youth Bureau Coordinator Bill Caudill stated that the program has provided a better understanding of Steuben County’s government, as well as helped to lead active involvement in the community and developing strong leadership skills.

The Youth in Government program has introduced hundreds of high school juniors and seniors in the county to local government operations, departments and issues. The students then use this knowledge to hold a simulated legislative session where they present and vote on resolutions they have developed from participation in the program.