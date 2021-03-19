Studio 18: Local female entrepreneur creates a waterless shampoo ‘Susteau’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18, we hear from Kailey Bradt, the founder of ‘Susteau,’ and a local entrepreneur that created a sustainable, waterless haircare brand.

Bradt was born in Elmira and grew up in Horseheads. Her family currently lives in Big Flats. She shares her story, creating ‘Susteau,’ explains how it works, and even gives advice to young girls who are interested in being a boss like her!

March is Women’s History Month and 18 News is proud to share this incredible story from an Elmira native, and a female boss!