Studio 18: Local female entrepreneur creates a waterless shampoo ‘Susteau’

Studio 18

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18, we hear from Kailey Bradt, the founder of ‘Susteau,’ and a local entrepreneur that created a sustainable, waterless haircare brand.

Bradt was born in Elmira and grew up in Horseheads. Her family currently lives in Big Flats. She shares her story, creating ‘Susteau,’ explains how it works, and even gives advice to young girls who are interested in being a boss like her!

March is Women’s History Month and 18 News is proud to share this incredible story from an Elmira native, and a female boss!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now