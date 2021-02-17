Studio 18: NYSF immune boosting foods

(WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18 Heather Maio shares the best foods to keep your immune system healthy and strong.

She says to start your day you should actually go straight for vegetables. She says to give your body the morning dose of energy load those greens with a salad and even some fruit. For lunch, the same thing! When dinner time comes around Maio says not to be afraid of carbs. They can actually help you sleep better.

She says like we’ve always learned if we keep a balanced diet with veggies and proteins we will feel great!