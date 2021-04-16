Studio 18: NYSF smoothie benefits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18 NYSF owner Heather Maio talks with 18 News’ Chelsea Lovell about nutrtition.

Maio breaks down one of the protein smoothies on the menu, the “I love veggies” smoothie. This smoothie is the perfect way to sneak in those greens and it has a base of butternut squash. There is also pineapple and banana in the drink. Maio says getting the greens in through the smoothie won’t take care of your fiber intake but it does have antioxidants.

This smoothie is a great way to start the day and even has protein powder!