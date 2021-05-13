Studio 18: Prom hairstyle, summer hair style, and makeup look

(WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18, 18 News Morning Anchor Chelsea Lovell went to Corning to visit AJ’s Hair and Makeup.

AJ and his team show us a sleek, classy, and easy prom hairstyle. This up-do ponytail is a perfect prom look or can be worn for other events.

Next, we learned a cute summer style with soft curls on a bob haircut that is voluminous and fresh, a perfect and easy summer style.

Lastly, AJ demonstrates a makeup look since many of us still have to wear most of the day. He teaches you how to accentuate your eyes and conceal dark circles and bags!