Studio 18: Skin care tips and chemical peel facials

(WETM)- This episode of Studio 18 its all about skincare! This week we’re at Youthful Roots Cosmetic Injections and Skin Care with Kimberly Brost FNP-C. Brost explains how to take care of the largest organ of the body, the skin.

She says having a skin care regimen is important! The most important products to use on your face is a cleanser, antioxidant, and a sun protectant. SPF, believe it or not, should be worn 12 months a year not just in the summer months.

Lastly, Brost explains the chemical peel treatment and it’s benefits. If you’re interested in a treatment visit her website or Facebook.