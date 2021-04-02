Studio 18: Spring fashion looks

(WETM)- On this episode of Studio 18, Glamour and Glow owner Christy Spreng shows us the trends we will be seeing in fashion this Spring. She says a “pistachio” green is trending for Spring style. Spreng shows off some pieces from her clothing line including skirts dresses, sweaters and coats.

The Spring time has lots of up and downs when it comes to weather. How to handle that when it comes to fashion is to mix and match. You can do a long light skirt with a white distressed sweater, such as the one Christy examples. Pastels are a go-to during the Spring time.

Glamour and Glow also have a gorgeous pastel blue coat that is the perfect transition into Spring. To shop any of her looks go to the Glamour and Glow website and be sure to follow them on Instagram.