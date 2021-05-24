Studio 18: Youthful Roots Skincare, Botox

(WETM)- On this weeks episode of Studio 18, we look into skincare. Now that New York State has offically lifted the mask mandate, many people will be focused on skincare and beauty treatments. Out of Elmira, NY, Kimberly Brost, FNP-C, owns Youthful Roots Cosmetic Injections and Skincare. We sat down with NYSF owner Heather Maoi who has been getting Botox treatment from Brost for five years.

“Botox is actually a preventative treatment that is perfectly safe,” says Brost. She provides other services such as lip fillers, chemical peels, and also sells skincare products. You can follow her on Instagram, Facebook, or visit her website.

Her office is in New York Beauty and Barber Academy in the Spa Drift, in Elmira. She also works out of AJ’s Hair and Makeup in Corning, and she’s can do visits at homes too! You can call or text her at (607)-259-0476.