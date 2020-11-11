Submit Your Weather Photos Wednesday’s Furcast (12/14/22) Precipitation moves in Thursday Morning Dry weather stays for Wednesday, snow and ice move … Sunshine returns today, unsettled end to the week Winter Storm Watch issued for the Twin Tiers from … View All Weather World News US: Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner swap WHO, CDC: Record 40M kids miss measles vaccine dose Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems … Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, … Guthrie surgeon shares experience working in Ukraine Biden: Russia would be making ‘serious mistake’ to … Saudis: US sought delay of OPEC+ production cuts Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use … What US might do if Russia nuclear attacks Ukraine View All World News World News US: Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner swap WHO, CDC: Record 40M kids miss measles vaccine dose Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems … Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, … Guthrie surgeon shares experience working in Ukraine Biden: Russia would be making ‘serious mistake’ to … Saudis: US sought delay of OPEC+ production cuts Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use … What US might do if Russia nuclear attacks Ukraine View All World News