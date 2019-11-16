Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Forecast Discussion 11/17/19 AM: Chilly and sunny Sunday, leading to a cloudy week
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed, woman’s foot severed in NYC crash
Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan
Transcripts highlight Sondland’s role in pressuring Ukraine
Kaepernick’s throws passes for 40 minutes at strange workout
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Syracuse routs Duke 49-6, snaps 4-game slide
Bryce leads Wolfpack with double-double in 95-64 win over St. Francis Brooklyn
C-NS tops Corning in states on late field goal
Avoca girls soccer advances to state finals
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
40 minutes
Kaepernick’s throws passes for 40 minutes at strange workout
Don't Miss
Kaepernick’s throws passes for 40 minutes at strange workout
Trending Now
New Winter Market coming to empty downtown Elmira storefronts
Broadway Academy Principal Bob Bailey arrested for DWI crash
Weather
Hilliard police seize enough carfentanil to kill up to 1.2 million people
PA father arrested for choking son
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Corning’s Fisher wins Athlete of The Week
Closings and Delays
Talks on Pennsylvania’s minimum wage heat up before deadline
ILL Eagle Tap House grand opening this week