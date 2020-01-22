Abused Dog

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Trump says he’s open to witnesses as trial rules are set
Top Stories
Man charged for groping sleeping train passenger
Senate Republicans want to hear ‘both sides’ of impeachment trial
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney did not declare for NFL Draft
Derek Jeter voted into Baseball Hall of Fame; one vote shy of perfect ballot count
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney did not declare for NFL Draft
Derek Jeter voted into Baseball Hall of Fame; one vote shy of perfect ballot count
Elmira College women’s hockey shuts out Morrisville State
First Arena Talk – Robbie Nichols
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Abused Dog
MORNING MINUTE: January 22, 2020: Event for abused dog, Extending the NYS Fair and Bud Light Seltzer
Don't Miss
MORNING MINUTE: January 22, 2020: Event for abused dog, Extending the NYS Fair and Bud Light Seltzer
Trending Now
Infant who died in upstate NY was under supervision by CPS
BAIL FAIL: Local man arrested multiple times, then released
Police identify victim of fatal Elmira Heights crash
Athlete of the Week
Forecast Discussion 1/22/20 AM: Mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot adopted during Wellsboro fundraiser
More Top Stories
Jump Start to Living Well: gym etiquette 101
Funeral information released for Horseheads student killed in crash
Sheriff Bill Schrom speaks on Gov. Cuomo acknowledging NY State Bail Laws under attack