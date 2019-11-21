Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Corning gearing up for Santa
Pennsylvania moves to raise cigarettes, tobacco age to 21
Missing Mansfield couple’s car found abandoned in Dayton
Federal prosecutors weighing new charges against Trump donor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Rodriguez, Miller earn Empire 8 football honors
Tioga football – the highlight reel
NTW Wrestling returns Sunday in Sayre
Nittany Nation Now: Week 11
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Blackberries
Officials: Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold in multiple states including Pennsylvania
Don't Miss
Officials: Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold in multiple states including Pennsylvania
Trending Now
107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby
Calendar
Steuben County man charged with animal cruelty
WATCH: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds
Twin Tiers Medium: local Psychic Medium Christopher Stilson shares his mystical gift with the world
Corning gearing up for Santa
Forecast Discussion 11/22/19 AM: Showers linger today with some sunshine to start your weekend
One person killed in Waverly house fire
106-year-old Ruth Touschner leads life of humility, simplicity