Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Should Election Day be a national holiday? President Obama thinks so
Video
Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday
Dunkin’ expected to permanently close as many as 800 stores
Alleged meth and heroin dealer arrested in Bath
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Riley McCormick
Video
18 Sports Exclusive: Hilfiger makes historic donation of Ernie Davis memorabilia
Video
Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Eammon Kunkle
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
BlueJays
Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive
Don't Miss
Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive
Trending Now
Guidance for New York gyms coming sooner rather than later, per Lt. Governor
Video
Alstom to purchase Bombardier Inc., per Reuters report
Video
Human Trafficking: Rise Up for Children
Three arrested after weekend home invasion in Enfield that prompted Guthrie lockdown
Video
18 Sports Exclusive: Hilfiger makes historic donation of Ernie Davis memorabilia
Video
Alleged meth and heroin dealer arrested in Bath
Local police chief puts down the cuffs and lends an ear to a veteran in need
Video
Toledo officer shot and killed, suspect found dead
Video
Barton man arrested for allegedly terrorizing couple with power drill, left them bound and gagged
Contact Us