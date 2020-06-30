Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Forecast Discussion 7/18/2020 PM: Heat Advisory Sunday, showers & storms possible
Video
Local NAACP president shares memories with late Congressman John Lewis
Video
Funeral for fallen marine in Addison with full military honors
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in NYS; positive rate remains around 1%
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Play Ball Twin Tiers – Horseheads Little League
Video
Senior Send-Off: Waverly’s Scott Woodring
Video
Mansfield football season update, some CCC sports moved to spring
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Edison’s KK Bush
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
blurring
Reimagining NY: Blurring the lines of in-person and virtual learning
Video
Don't Miss
Reimagining NY: Blurring the lines of in-person and virtual learning
Video
Trending Now
What to do if Federal Unemployment benefits expire at the end of July
Vehicle shot in Horseheads Walmart parking lot after road rage incident
Video
New alcohol guidance in NYS affecting local bar
Video
Ithaca College won’t allow students from states on travel advisory list come to campus this fall
Search for man who stole $4,000 of forestry cutter control unit
Video
Body of local Marine escorted home, local fire departments share tributes
Video
Matt’s Place owner allegedly threatened Governor after liquor license was suspended for serving alcohol during shutdown
Video
Weather
Cold Case: State Police continue 70’s Steuben County murder investigation
Video
Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory