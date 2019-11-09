Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Hidden Landmarks: Quarry Farm
Top Stories
NY regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
Small Plane lands on Rhode Island Highway
Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Toy Drive
Capitol Watch: New Yorkers await toxic chemical testing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Athlete of the Week
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Horseheads volleyball defeats Corning to win sectional title
Hawks edge Express to win Section IV Class AA title
Muncy wins second straight Division IV title over Canton
Battle for it all – Elmira football vs. Corning hits Friday
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
Chase for the Championship
The Daily Pledge
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
book_deal
John Bolton has a book deal, publishing officials tell AP
Don't Miss
John Bolton has a book deal, publishing officials tell AP
Trending Now
Hidden Landmarks: Quarry Farm
UPDATE: Multiple search warrants were obtained to assist authorities in Hornell murder
Weather
Small Plane lands on Rhode Island Highway
Horseheads volleyball defeats Corning to win sectional title
Twin Tiers Comic-Con boasts large turnout, big weekend ahead
Veterans Voices: Helping veterans transition back to civilian life
Elmira Cam
Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Toy Drive
Veterans Voices: A veteran who’s serving veterans