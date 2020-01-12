calm_winds

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
NYPD probed for possible racial bias in subway fare policing
Top Stories
Bath fire leaves 38 people without housing
Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years in prison for ex-Congressman
Former BRPD cop accused of lying about shootings could face charges
Advocates push for flavor ban despite judge’s ruling
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Santa Tracker
Ski Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Mullen named 18 Sports Athlete of The Week
Big Red ranked number one in both major polls
Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots gets arrested and cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills
LIVE: Road to the Championship | LSU vs. Clemson
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
calm_winds
Forecast Discussion 01/12/2020 PM: Quiet start to the workweek
Don't Miss
Forecast Discussion 01/12/2020 PM: Quiet start to the workweek
Trending Now
Davis Street reopened after police activity
If you’ve purchased Infants’ Tylenol, you could be eligible for part of $6.3 million settlement
Foster’s Wine & Spirits looking for liquor thief
Bath fire leaves 38 people without housing
Weather
‘Free at last!’ Man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness recounts experience
TV Schedule
Tyler Moffe injured & Quincy Lewis to coach at Mansfield University
Ithaca Police Department identifies ‘deeply troubling failure’ in investigating cases across a decade
Liberty Street apartment fire ruled accidental