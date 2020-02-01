Cheeleading

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Pennsylvania Health Department addresses coronavirus misconceptions
State gives out almost 65,000 licenses in first full month under Green Light Law
Cornell Chronicle reports Cornell student being tested for Coronavirus
Bloomsburg University student found dead in apartment
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Whitehouse excited after Mahomes’ leads team to first Super Bowl win in 50 years
Patrick Mahomes’ classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in highschool yearbook
Horseheads, Corning girls earn wins at home
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 2/3
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Crews responding to fire on County Route 28 in Watkins Glen
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Cause of fatal Elmira house fire determined
2
of
/
2
Cheeleading
Horseheads High School wins Co-ed Division STAC Cheerleading Championships
Don't Miss
Horseheads High School wins Co-ed Division STAC Cheerleading Championships
Trending Now
Investigators on scene after County Route 28 in Watkins Glen
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Cause of fatal Elmira house fire determined
Weather
HGTV Home Town Takeover – Why not Elmira, New York?
Cornell Chronicle reports Cornell student being tested for Coronavirus
Large truck hits pole in Horseheads leaving customers without power
Former Executive Director of Hornell Partners for Growth charged with grand larceny
Pennsylvania man punches EPD Officer and places another in chokehold; facing attempted assault charge amongst others
Karrie Neurauter paroled from prison