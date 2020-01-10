House Divided: LSU vs Clemson

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — In Lafayette lives one family that shares a lot of love for each other and football.

Having grown up in South Carolina, Rye Tuten says he’s a Clemson fan. But his wife Lainey says she bleeds purple and gold.

“It’s tough,” Lainey said. “I don’t think we’ll be able to watch the game together or we’ll have to be in separate rooms.”

Even their kids have taken sides; it’s three-against-three.

Courtesy: Lainey Tuten

“I predict the score will be: LSU 39, Clemson 45,” Rye and Lainey’s son, Camp Tuten, said.

The Tutens say the national championship is more than a football game. In some ways the game has become a sensitive subject.

“What the boys [who are LSU fans] don’t know is they’re getting written out of the will,” Rye jokingly said. “Therefore [our daughters, who are Clemson fans] are getting everything.”

Tuten says as much he loves Clemson, he can’t deny LSU’s talent. His wife agrees.

“Clemson’s got a good team, I think we definitely deserve to be there, but LSU is really good right now,” he said.

Though the family of six won’t be in the dome cheering on their favorite tigers or watching it together at home, the Tutens say their rivalry and love for football is what makes their family special.

