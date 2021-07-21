The Daily Pledge is brought to you by Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler.

HISTORY OF THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

Thirty-one words that affirm the values and freedom that the American flag represents

are recited while facing the flag as a pledge of Americans’ loyalty to their country. The

Pledge of Allegiance was written for the 400th anniversary, in 1892, of the discovery of

America. A national committee of educators and civic leaders planned a public-school

celebration of Columbus Day to center around the flag. Included with the script for

ceremonies that would culminate in the raising of the flag was the pledge. So it was in

October 1892 Columbus Day programs that school children across the country first

recited the Pledge of Allegiance this way:

“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Controversy continues over whether the author was the chairman of the committee,

Francis Bellamy — who worked on a magazine for young people that published the

pledge — or James Upham, who worked for the publishing firm that produced the

magazine. The pledge was published anonymously in the magazine and was not

copyrighted.



According to some accounts of Bellamy as the author, he decided to write a pledge of

allegiance, rather than a salute, because it was a stronger expression of loyalty —

something particularly significant even 27 years after the Civil War ended. “One Nation

Indivisible” referred to the outcome of the Civil War, and “Liberty and Justice for all”

expressed the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. And Bellamy had hoped that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country.

In 1923, the words, “the Flag of the United States of America” were added. At this time it read:

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In 1954, in response to the Communist threat of the times, President Eisenhower encouraged Congress to add the words “under God,” creating the 31-word pledge we say today. Bellamy’s daughter objected to this alteration. Today it reads: