The Daily Pledge for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020
by: David SorensenPosted: / Updated:
June 1st, 2020 - William E. Severn Elementary School - Mrs.Sweet - 3rd Grade
May 29, 2020 - Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary - 1st Grade Class
May 28, 2020 - Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary - Specialty Classes
May 27, 2020 - Canton Elementary - Mrs.Dewey - 2nd Grade Class
May 26, 2020 - Canton Elementary - Mr.Martin - 2nd Grade Class
The Daily Pledge for Memorial Day 2020, Monday, May 25th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Friday, May 22nd, 2020
The Daily Pledge; Canton Elementary; Mrs. Mitstifer's Kindergarten Class; May 21st, 2020
The Daily Pledge; Mrs. Steever's 6th Grade; Canton Elementary; May 20th, 2020
The Daily Pledge; Mr. McQuaid's Grade 4 Class; Center Street Elementary School; May 19th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Monday, May 17th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Wednesday, May 13th, 2020
May 12th, 2020 - Canton Elementary School - Mrs. Beer -3rd Grade Class
May 11, 2020 - Corning Christian Academy - Miss Howard - 1st and 2nd Grade Class
The Daily Pledge; Mrs. Wolf's 3rd Grade Class; Ridge Road Elementary School; May 8th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Thursday, May 7th, 2020
The Daily Pledge; Mr. Hollett's 3rd Grade Class; Canton Elementary; May 7th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
The Daily Pledge for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 comes from the 5th Grade Class at Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary School in Troupsburg, NY.