Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hit back Monday at New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) for warning her to be on her “best behavior” during protests against former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

Greene has been among the many Republicans who have railed against Trump’s indictment last week over his involvement in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign to cover up an alleged affair. Greene, along with Trump and his allies, has decried Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated.

“Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?”

Adams had warned Greene over her plans to attend a protest in Manhattan with the New York Young Republican Club in support of Trump.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech … she stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said at a press conference earlier on Monday. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

Trump had previously called for protests ahead of his potential indictment earlier this month, sparking concerns among officials that the demonstrations could turn violent. The New York City Police Department said Sunday that it is “ready to respond” to any protests during Trump’s court appearance, noting that its officers were already “placed on alert.”