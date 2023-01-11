Nassau County Republicans on Wednesday urged Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from office over his fabrication of his resume during his successful campaign to win election to the House.

“George Santos’s campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said in a press conference Wednesday. “Today I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Santos is the subject of controversy after The New York Times published reporting detailing discrepancies about the congressman’s personal and professional life, including where Santos claimed to have worked and graduated from college. The Long Island Republican later admitted that he was guilty of “embellishing my resume,” angering Republicans and Democrats alike.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement in late December.

“He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress,” the top Republican in Nassau County said.