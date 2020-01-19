The Nature Of It: The Mammals and Reptiles of Tanglewood

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tanglewood Nature Center has many things to offer to the public. From the educational programs and hiking trails to their collection of species.

Forty species of reptiles make up the largest collection that Tanglewood has to offer. They have native species that you’d see in your backyard and exotic ones that it may be a once and a lifetime experience to see.

“Well the reptiles are a really treasured part of our animal collection and that’s a teaching collection,” says Bridget Sharry the Community Relations Manager for Tanglewood.

“This is a really active collection that we have cultivated and they come out with us when we do educational programming.”

The Nature Center is always looking for new animals that would fit into the different educational programs that they provide for the community.

Sharry says that “for the most part we are trying to gather species that meet with our curriculum standards, so that we have rain forest animals when the third graders are learning about the rainforest.”

If snakes and other reptiles are not your thing, the Nature Center also has mounted exhibits and a mammal collection.

One of the popular mammals in their amazing animals’ program is Neena the Chinchilla.

“She is also really beloved with the small kids and for birthday parties because she of just how soft her coat is,” Sharry says.

Sharry says that “when we can provide a home for an animal that’s friendly, that’s used to be handled, that meets our educational curriculum then we are excited to take them on.”