The Nature Of It: The Programs & Camps Tanglewood Offers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tanglewood Nature Center continues to educate the public about nature and the animals in it.

“There are kids every summer who come up to Tanglewood and fall in love with the place and treat it like their big backyard,” said Tanglewood Community Relations Manager Bridget Sharry.

Throughout the summer Tanglewood hosts numerous programs to encourage kids to explore the outdoors and learn about nature.

The most popular camp each year is the Pokemon and fishing camp.

“Zookeepers camps where kids who want to be vets or zookeepers in the future get to feed and clean animals and learn about enrichment,” Sharry said.

The topics change each week and run during the day time. There is one unique camp, that is open to girls nine through twelve who have a love for science.

Sharry said “that camp is designed particularly to support girls who don’t have as many resources to help them build a love for science.”

Along with the summer camps, they also host program nights throughout the year for both kids and adults.

Sharry said “we want to be able to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to learn about nature, to care about nature, and to just have fun.”

If you are interested in attending any of their programs or know a child who would want to attend a summer camp you can find it on their website.