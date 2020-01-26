The Nature Of It: The Trails of Tanglewood

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tanglewood Nature Center has many things to offer to the public. From the educational programs and hiking trails to their collection of species.

The Gleason Meadows and Frenchman’s Bluff Trail system is comprised of nine miles of hiking trails. The system has a total of seven trails, ranging in different distances.

One of the heavily used trails during the summer months is the Children’s Sensory Trail.

“There are chimes and some other kind of auditory stuff to play with and little informational signage about how good a deer’s hearing is or how good an owl’s hearing is,” said Tanglewood Community Relations Manager Bridget Sharry.

Sharry said “kids can kind of play and then also make personal connections with the animals they might see on the trail.”

Each of the trails is color-coded and correspond with different experiences along that specific trail.

The red trail is known as the Mark Twain Trail. Along this trail you will find quotes from Mark Twain himself.

“We also have the blue trail that takes you through some different Hemlock stands. The yellow trail which lets you investigate fossils along the forest floor” said Sharry.

Whether you are an experienced hiker or someone hiking for the first time there is a trail for you!

Sharry said, “it’s kind of really a choose your own adventure kind of thing. I would recommend people stop in and say hello to us in the nature center so that they can pick what they’re most interested in.”