The Way Center Church History

The Way Center Church was purchased in 2015 with the vision of using the church building for Men’s and Women’s ministries, ministry projects, and special occasions. In 2018 TWC Ministries was birthed when God instructed us to begin ministry in Liberia, Uganda, and the Philippine Islands.

TWC Ministries has over 1,000 pastors being trained and encouraged in Liberia, West Africa. TWC has built four schools with an enrollment of over 1,700 children that had no prior opportunity of education. We operate four bible college locations throughout Liberia. We are teaching leadership to over one million people per week on Liberian radio networks. TWC is poised to begin construction on our first health clinic in Liberia during the month of December. We are preparing to go on the road throughout all of the counties of Liberia with 128 days of crusade services to impact the entire countryside and people of this nation.

TWC Ministries has constructed an Orphanage in Uganda, Africa. This facility currently houses 220 children. These children receive health care, meals, and education, love and hope for their lives, right here on our orphanage property. We have plans of purchasing land and constructing a church for the village at large outside of TWC properties.

TWC Ministries has grown to four church plants in the Philippines and conducts a weekly prison ministry. We believe that God has a plan for our ministry in the Philippines. The Way Center Church in Elmira Heights launched its first church service on September 15th, 2019. Every Sunday morning we gather together at 10:00 am for praise, worship, and the word of God. The vision of The Way Center is to unite the body of Christ across our region. We will do this by supporting other Bible-believing churches and contributing to projects and organizations that preach Christ and build-up people.

Every Thursday evening we have “Woman to Woman” Bible Study at 7:00 pm. Join us for “Worship Night” every second Wednesday or “Biblical Leadership” every 4th Wednesday, both start at 7 PM.