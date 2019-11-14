The Way Center Mission Statement

TWC Ministries was inspired and commissioned by God with the purpose to build His kingdom, build His people, and to build the nations. We will accomplish this by encouraging the body of Christ, bringing greater unity to the people of God, energizing marketplace ministers, raising up and training leaders to impact their world, planting and supporting church ministries, building schools, building clinics, teaching leadership, and sharing our gifts and talents to win souls for our Lord Jesus Christ.

God has placed no limits on what can be done or how to accomplish this mission. The only exceptions to His ordination of this ministry would be our own mindsets. We will stand on the Word of God, obey the Word of God, use wisdom that He alone gives, and get out energy and determination to win from the Holy Spirit! We will execute and complete this mission on all soils.