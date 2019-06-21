Though I was born in Buffalo, I have been in the Twin Tiers since 2005 as Morning Host of Wink 106 and the Program Director for the radio station. I’ve been in radio since 1989 and have been on air and programmed radio stations in Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, North Carolina, Florida, and Michigan.Now, I’m a resident of Elmira and I’m loving it.There’s not much spare time in my world, as I have a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year old girl that keep me pretty busy.I have found my hobby is the never-ending process of home improvement. Although it’s a bit of a labor of love since the house we bought in West Elmira is a joy to own but is a lot of work updating.

Hey I’m Ally Payne, co-host and queen of sarcasm of the Scott and Ally Show! I’m a Cleveland native but Corning lover. After living in Corning for the past 13 years, I have fallen in love with the area. I always tell people, if you’re looking for something to do in the Twin Tiers, I’ll give you 8 things on a given weekend. My go tos are wine and beer tasting and hanging with my closest friends and dog, Junior. If I can’t bring him then I’m not showing up. Okay, I’m kidding about the last part, but who doesn’t love hanging out with dogs? See ya around town…just look for the red lips!