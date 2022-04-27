BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff David Harder announced that Friday is the deadline to register for the civil service exam for the title of Correctional Officer on June 25th.

If you would like to serve as a correctional officer for the Broome County Sheriff’s Officer you must complete this exam along with other requirements. The deadline to register for this exam is this Friday, April 29th at 3:30 pm.

Applications are available on the Broome County website, the Personnel Office at the County Office Building, at 60 Hawley Street in Binghamton, or at the Administrative entrance of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, at 155 Lt. Vanwinkle Drive in Binghamton.

Applicants must have completed 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university at the time of appointment or 30 credit hours and two years of active military service. If an applicant expects to complete the educational requirement by December 31, 2022, they can be admitted to this examination. Applicants must reside in Broome, Tioga, Cortland, Delaware, or Chenango County.

The job description, a complete list of the required qualifications, and applications are available on Broome County’s website, www.gobroomecounty.com

The starting salary for Correction Officer is $43,719, with increases every year. The base salary after 5 years is $72,030 and includes a 25-year retirement plan.