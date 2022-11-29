CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Candor Emergency Squad announced that it received a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

The grant will be used to make “much-needed” safety and security repairs to the Emergency Squad’s headquarters located at 58 Main Street in Candor.

The Candor Emergency Squad is a non-profit EMS organization that has provided medical care to the Candor area for nearly 60 years, responding to an average of 700 calls per year.

The squad has a full, professionally staffed crew that covers 95 miles of Tioga County and assists over 5,000 residents.

Organization Director Curtis Hammond says the grant money allows them to provide 24/7 care to Tioga County residents.

“We’re so thankful for this support. This grant has helped better equip our Squad to serve our neighbors during emergencies and times of crisis. We have a lot of exciting projects in the works that have all been made possible via partnerships with organizations like the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.”