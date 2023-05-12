OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The dates and some details of events for the 2023 Tioga County Fair have been announced.

The Tioga County Agricultural Society announced today that the 164th Tioga County Fair will happen August 8th-16th in Owego, NY at the fairgrounds in Marvin Park.

The fair will kick off with the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, August 8th at 7 PM. This will allow fairgoers to see professional riders competing in bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, and more. There will also be regional rodeo Queens in attendance.

This year’s new feature will be the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo on Thursday. Riders will traverse a short, timed obstacle course for their share of a $1,000 purse. Also on Thursday, the Dash for Cash features local horse riders competing for cash prizes.

The highlight of the Grandstand entertainment on Saturday will be truck and tractor pulls, with the ever-popular demolition derbies on Wednesday and Friday nights.

Admission to the fair is $15 per person, which includes all rides, all grandstand shows, all midway shows, the petting zoo, the 4-H livestock exhibition, and parking.

The organizers say that vendor spots are still available. You can find out more about the Tioga County Fair by visiting their website or Facebook page.