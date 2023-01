NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire.

All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in Nichols, for a report of a storage building on fire. As of 9 AM fire officials are still on the scene. When we have more information we will bring it to you.