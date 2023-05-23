OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, the New York State Police (NYSP) announced that they arrested an Owego man for Sex Abuse, and the same person was wanted for over 400 counts of sexually related offenses against a child.

On May 5th, 2023 NYSP Owego Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troopers arrested 47-year-old, Matthew J. Casterline of Owego, N.Y. for Sex Abuse in the first degree, which is a Class D felony. It was also reported that Casterline was also wanted by the Sayre Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on 400 counts of sexually related offenses against a child.

Casterline was located after an exhaustive search of his place of employment, a hotel in the Town of Owego. He was reportedly found hiding in the attic of the building. He was arrested and subsequently taken to Tioga County Jail.