OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Owego Police have announced the death of one of its K-9 staff members who lost his fight to cancer on Wednesday.

Owego police say that K-9 Max died on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after battling cancer. Max was a Critical Incident Therapy Dog with the police department and is remembered by the team as a pleasant and friendly dog who loved to meet people, talk and receive pets.

Max started with Owego Police in early 2023 after he was certified with the Eastern Police K-9 Association as a Critical Incident K-9. Police say he was the first ever to be certified in this field. Max was a part of the Community Policing Unit and served as a Victim Comfort and Support K-9, where his duties were to provide support for victims, witnesses, first responders and support staff on critical incident scenes.

Max was a rescue dog from Texas who was adopted by his handler, Sonya Bement, from a shelter in Pennsylvania. Together, the two assisted with all events in the village and were available for crisis interventions with adults and children. Max was known for his ability to provide warmth and comfort to the community during these times, especially because he would smile when asked, which police say they called “Maxi’s smile.”

Bement has written two books on Max’s life experiences and work, and the two traveled frequently to schools in Tioga and Broome counties to do book readings with the children.

If you’re interested in learning more about Max’s life and work, Owego Police encourages you to look into his books “Maxi’s Smile” and “Maxi’s K9 Friends”. The books can be found at the following link.