OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Owego Police Department has announced a series of road closures ahead of the Strawberry Festival.

The Strawberry Festival begins on Thursday, June 15 and ends on Saturday, June 17. Traffic and parking will not be affected until late Thursday night. Roads will be closed following the schedule below. Unless specified, closures will remain in effect until the festival ends on Saturday evening.

Thursday

Starting at 11 p.m. No parking on Lake Street from Court Street to Church Street until 6 a.m. the following day for street cleaning No parking on Front Street from Court Street to Church Street until 6 a.m. the following day for street cleaning



Friday

Starting at 2 p.m. Lake Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed Front Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed Church Street between Main Street and Front Street will be closed No parking on Front Street between Church Street and Academy Street No parking on Academy Street

By 4 p.m. Vehicles must be removed from Court Street Vehicles must be removed from the Court Street parking lot Vehicles must be removed from Park Street

Starting at 5 p.m. Court Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks (the fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.) Park Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Academy Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks No on-street parking will be allowed in the area

Starting at 9:45 p.m. The Court Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic Front Street from Court Street to Academy Street will be closed to all traffic



Saturday