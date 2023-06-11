OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Owego Police Department has announced a series of road closures ahead of the Strawberry Festival.
The Strawberry Festival begins on Thursday, June 15 and ends on Saturday, June 17. Traffic and parking will not be affected until late Thursday night. Roads will be closed following the schedule below. Unless specified, closures will remain in effect until the festival ends on Saturday evening.
Thursday
- Starting at 11 p.m.
- No parking on Lake Street from Court Street to Church Street until 6 a.m. the following day for street cleaning
- No parking on Front Street from Court Street to Church Street until 6 a.m. the following day for street cleaning
Friday
- Starting at 2 p.m.
- Lake Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed
- Front Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed
- Church Street between Main Street and Front Street will be closed
- No parking on Front Street between Church Street and Academy Street
- No parking on Academy Street
- By 4 p.m.
- Vehicles must be removed from Court Street
- Vehicles must be removed from the Court Street parking lot
- Vehicles must be removed from Park Street
- Starting at 5 p.m.
- Court Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks (the fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.)
- Park Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks
- Starting at 9:30 p.m.
- Academy Street will be closed to all traffic until after the fireworks
- No on-street parking will be allowed in the area
- Starting at 9:45 p.m.
- The Court Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic
- Front Street from Court Street to Academy Street will be closed to all traffic
Saturday
- By 1 a.m.
- Vehicles must be off the following streets or they will be towed at the owner’s expense:
- Lake Street
- Court Street
- Court Street Parking Lot
- Spencer Avenue
- Chestnut Street
- Temple Street
- Central Avenue
- Park Street
- Fox Street from McMaster Street to North Avenue
- Front Street from Academy Street to Paige Street
- Main Street from Academy Street to Paige Street
- Academy Street
- Church Street from Temple Street to Front Street
- North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street
- Paige Street from Fox Street to Front Street
- John Street
- Fulton Street
- East Main Street from Fulton Street to Erie Street
- Elm Street
- Hyde Parking Lot
- Vehicles must be off the following streets or they will be towed at the owner’s expense:
- Starting at 5 a.m.
- Detours will be in place to maintain a smooth flow of traffic
- Starting at 11 p.m.
- No parking on Lake Street from Court Street to Church Street until 5 a.m. the following day for street cleaning
- No parking on Front Street from Court Street to Church Street until 5 a.m. the following day for street cleaning