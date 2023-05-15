TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga County has extended its state of emergency in the wake of the end of Title 42, prohibiting towns and cities in the county from helping transport or house migrants.

Tioga County, along with other local counties, announced a state of emergency last week when Title 42 ended on May 11, 2023. Now, Tioga County Legislature Chair Martha Sauerbrey announced that the original state of emergency has been extended to May 20. It was originally to end on May 16.

The declaration prohibits municipalities from working with local people, businesses or organizations to transport or house migrants without explicit written permission from Sauerbrey. Anyone who violates the order could be fined, issued a ticket, and found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Chemung County and Schuyler County also both issued states of emergency, to address an expected surge of immigrants into the Empire State. NYS Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order aimed at providing help to migrants who come to New York.