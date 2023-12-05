WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – An author from Apalachin, New York, will host a book launch for her second book in Waverly on Dec. 9.

The book launch will take place at The Red Door Café and Community Room on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m., where author Virgina Palmiter will do a reading of her book “The Red Blanket.”

Books will be available for purchase on the day of the event for $15 each. Palmiter will also bring copies of her first book, “Quinn’s Magical Red Glasses”, and will sell the set together for $25. A portion of the proceeds from these sales will benefit The Red Door Café and Community Center.

“The Red Blanket” is a book that Palmiter hopes will teach readers that everything has value to different people in different ways, as it tells the story of how a used blanket that was given up by its original owner ends up serving the needs of others. Palmiter got the idea for this story while working at the Tioga County Open Door Mission in Owego, a secondhand non-profit organization.