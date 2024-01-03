OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga County, New York, is holding a career fair for people interested in working for the county.

Tioga County’s Pop-Up Career Fair is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building Auditorium at 56 Main St. in Owego on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The fair will feature representatives from multiple county departments looking to fill both entry-level and higher-level positions that require advanced degrees.

“We would like to invite the public to join us and take advantage of the chance to explore all that Tioga County employment has to offer. It truly is a great place to work with awesome benefits,” said Personnel Officer Linda Parke. “There will be representatives from the hiring departments available for questions and to welcome any inquiries.”

The Department of Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, the Tioga Career Center, the Department of Mental Hygiene, the Department of Public Works, and the Department of Public Health will be among the departments present at the fair.

People interested in working for one of the county’s departments who haven’t taken the Civil Service Exam yet still might be eligible for one of the positions. The Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program is allowing Tioga County to hire caseworkers, community services workers, public safety dispatcher trainees, and social welfare examiners who haven’t taken the exam until September.

Those interested in working for Tioga County can visit the Personnel and Civil Service webpage on the county’s website to see open positions. People with questions can call Linda Parke at 607-687-8494.