WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Hydrant flushing is coming up in Waverly and Barton.

The Waverly Police Department announced in a Facebook post that hydrant flushing will start in the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly on Monday, May 1. Hydrant flushing will start at 7 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. each day until flushing is complete. There currently isn’t a set timeline for flushing to be finished within.

Residents near hydrants being flushed may experience dirty water during the process.