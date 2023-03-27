WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Waverly Police Department is reminding residents to avoid parking their cars in “No Parking Zones” and grassy areas just off of the road in a Facebook post.

In the post, Waverly PD says that cars parked in “No Parking Zones” will receive tickets. The Department is also asking people to avoid parking in the grass between the road and the sidewalk. Waverly PD stated that parking in this area causes muddy ruts and could damage the road.

The Facebook post was prompted by complaints about people parking in “No Parking Zones” and complaints about the mess made from tire tracks in the grass, according to Waverly PD. The department is asking residents to “please be mindful of these issues going forward.”