CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that an embankment repair project will begin next week on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, Tioga County Pa.

Hills Creek Road will be closed between Scouten Hill Road and Goodwin Road from Wednesday, April 20 through Friday, April 22. The road will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while a PennDOT maintenance crew repairs an embankment failure.

A detour will be set up using Hills Creek Road and Hillscreek Lake Road will be in place while the work is being performed.

PennDot is advising that motorists should be alert, alow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

You can check the condition of major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com