MIDDLEBURY CENTER, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga County Cat Project will be hosting a fall festival on Saturday in Tioga County.

The festival will take place at the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department from noon until 3 p.m., rain or shine. Those who attend the festival can expect multiple fall activities including pumpkin/gourd decorating, cider and snacks, a 50/50 raffle, a candy jar guessing competition and the opportunity to meet kittens that are up for adoption. Prizes will be given out for the ugliest pumpkin.

Admission to the festival is free, but donations are appreciated. To learn more about the Tioga County Cat Project and what it does, visit its website.