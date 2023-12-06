WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The First Heritage Federal Credit Union is continuing its tradition of sponsoring the purchase of the Christmas trees that are displayed annually in Wellsboro.

Each year, Christmas trees are lined on the Main Street Boulevards in Wellsboro from East Avenue to Charles Street to celebrate and decorate the borough for the holiday season. For the past 18 years, the First Heritage FCU has sponsored the purchase of these trees and continues to do so this year.

On Friday, Dec. 1, representatives from the credit union placed two wooden ornaments with the details “Tree compliments of First Heritage Federal Credit Union” on each of the 16 trees. The Regional Manager Deb Meacham, Wellsboro Branch Manager Nancy Stamilio and Chairman of the First Heritage Federal Credit Union Board of Directors Bob Blair were there to help put the ornaments on the tree.