BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Student Veteran Organization is conducting a holiday stocking drive for homeless veterans in Blossburg.

The organization is looking for donations of various necessity items to fill stockings for homeless veterans in the area and will be accepting these donations until Saturday, Dec. 9. All items can be dropped off in the donation box located at the Blossburg VFW Post 8730 on 342 North Williamson Road.

If you’re interested in donating to the drive, the organization is asking for the following items:

Socks, gloves, hats and scarves

Hand and feet warmers

Bottled water and juice

Blankets

Chapstick, combs and hairbrushes

Snack food (small bags/cans are preferred)

Travel size self care items

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

The VFW is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and will be accepting donations until closing time.