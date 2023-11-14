MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – To kick off the holiday season, the Mansfield Foundation will host an afternoon of holiday festivities next Saturday.

The “A Day with Santa” event will take place at Smythe Park in Mansfield on Saturday, Nov. 25. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to spend the afternoon with Santa, with a complimentary photo provided, until 4:30 p.m.

After the afternoon’s events, the organization will host the community’s second annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. All are invited to come out and visit with Santa and watch the community tree be lit to kick off the holiday season.