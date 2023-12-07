BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first-ever Holly Jolly Christmas & Festival of Lights Parade this weekend in downtown Blossburg.

The weekend of events will begin on Friday, Dec. 8, with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in the green space by the Blossburg Memorial Library. Caroling will be led by the Arnot Community Church, with hot chocolate and cookies provided.

Directly following the tree-lighting, a community movie night at the Victoria Theatre will cap off the night at 7 p.m. with a showing of the movie “Elf” to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Admission to the movie is by donation, and concessions will be available for purchase.

The festivities continue on Saturday, Dec. 9, with a day full of events downtown. Local vendors will be set up for holiday shopping from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the Parade of Lights begins at 5:30 p.m. The parade will run along Gulick and Main Street and end at the Blossburg Fire Department.

Following the parade, a story time with Santa will take place at the fire department at 6 p.m. The event is $5 per child, and cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. Tickets for the event are sold in advance and can be purchased at the Blossburg Boro Office or by calling 570-404-0282.

For more detailed information about the Holly Jolly Christmas weekend, including how to participate in the parade or as a vendor, visit blossburg.org/holly.