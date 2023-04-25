KNOXVILLE, P.a. (WETM) — The Knoxville Public Library broke ground on a multi-million dollar construction project on Monday, April 24.

According to a post on the library’s Facebook page, the $3.5 million project will add a state-of-the-art community room, a permanent site for the library’s history museum, and handicapped access to all floors. The project will also lead to the reopening of the historic dance hall on the third floor of the library. The renovations and additions are expected to take one year to complete.

The project is being funded by the Deerfield Charitable Trust and Paul and Rhoda Dearman Morrisroe. The Deerfield Charitable Trust was founded by late Knoxfield residents Edwin and Jane Glover, who were supporters of the Knoxville Public Library, the community, and the arts.