LAWRENCEVILLE, P.a. (WETM) — Over the weekend, a housefire in Lawrenceville displaced two adults and their pets.

According to a Facebook post by the Lawrenceville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Weaver Street on Saturday afternoon. With assistance from from numerous other Tioga County agencies, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania’s Disaster Action Team also responded to the scene. According to a Tweet, the team provided two adults and six pets with emergency assistance. The Disaster Action Team provided temporary lodging, food, clothing, and more to the family displaced by the fire.

In addition to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, the Mansfield Hose Company, the Elkland Volunteer Fire Department, the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department, the Millerton Fire Company, the Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Blossburg Fire & Ambulance, the Lindley Presho Volunteer Fire Department, and the Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire.

Tioga County 911 and Steuben County 911 provided assistance to emergency responders. The Canton Fire Department, the Wellsboro Fire Department, the Troy Fire Department, and the Westfield Fire Department stood by in case more assistance was needed.